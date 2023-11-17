Gaza in ruins: All cities, refugee camps hit; over 11,000 dead | Data

November 17, 2023 01:31 pm | Updated 01:31 pm IST

This map displays the cities and camps in Gaza affected by Israeli airstrikes. The figures provided are conservative estimates, and only a selection of instances is shown, as the residence location of many victims are yet to be confirmed. Additionally, this map only includes fatalities that have been reported by credible media outlets and organisations like the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

In addition to the deaths mentioned in the areas above, there were 40 confirmed deaths on October 13, as air strikes hit vehicles on Al-Rasheed and Salah al-Din roads leading to southern Gaza. These are the main routes used by at least 40,000 people to flee North Gaza.

Deaths and injuries

In total, 11,078 Palestinians have been killed as of November 10. Due communication loss, the Ministry of Health of Gaza has not updated the death toll and the number of injuries since November 10, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA).

Out of the 11,078, 4,506 or around 41% of the fatalities were children, while 27% were women. The daily (cumulative) death toll since October 20 is shown below.

The number of children killed in just three weeks of the conflict in the Gaza Strip is more than the number killed in armed conflicts globally - across more than 20 countries - over the course of a whole year, for any of the last three years.

Over 27,000 people have been injured as a result of the airstrikes and attacks by Israel. Over 3,500 people are also reported missing, and may be trapped under the rubble.

Internal displacement, hospital attacks, and more damage

1.6 million or about 70% of Palestinians in Gaza have been displaced internally across all five governorates of the Gaza Strip as of November 16.

At least 0.7 million internally displaced people are sheltering in 149 UNRWA installations, with over 0.5 million sheltering in 92 facilities in the Middle Area, Khan Yunis, and Rafah governorates.

As of November 6, 192 healthcare workers were killed while as of November 16, 135 health facilities have been attacked, and 55 ambulances have been damaged. 25 hospitals and 52 healthcare centers are out of service. The health facilities which got hit in the airstrikes are highlighted in the map shown below.

At least 45% of Gaza’s housing units are reportedly destroyed, according to the UNOCHA. This includes over 10,000 destroyed buildings, over 41,000 housing units completely destroyed, and over 2.2 lakh housing units partially destroyed.

Sources: : United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), Flash Updates from the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), World Health Organization (WHO), Graphic News, AFP, AP, Reuters