Israel-Hamas war, Day 42 LIVE updates | Netanyahu admits Israel ‘not successful’ in bid to minimise Gaza civilian casualties

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has admitted that the military campaign in Gaza has not been successful in minimising the civilian casualities, despite doing all it can to get civilians out of harm’s way as it battles Hamas.

“We’ll try to finish that job with minimal civilian casualties. That’s what we’re trying to do.... But unfortunately, we’re not successful,” Mr. Netanyahu told a television channel.

Palestinian civilians have borne the brunt of Israel’s weeks-long military campaign in response to the attack by Hamas that Israel says killed 1,200 people, mostly civilians. Hamas also took about 240 people of different nationalities as hostages, according to Israel.

Gaza health authorities deemed reliable by the United Nations say at least 11,500 people have been confirmed killed in an Israeli bombardment and ground invasion - more than 4,700 of them children.

Internet and telephone services collapsed across the Gaza Strip on Thursday for lack of fuel, the main Palestinian provider said, bringing a potentially long-term blackout of communications. The U.N.’s World Food Program warned of “the immediate possibility of starvation” in Gaza as the food supply has broken down under Israel’s seal and too little is coming from Egypt.

