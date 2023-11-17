HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Live

Israel-Hamas war, Day 42 LIVE updates | Netanyahu admits Israel ‘not successful’ in bid to minimise Gaza civilian casualties

Internet and telephone services collapsed across the Gaza Strip on November 16 for lack of fuel

November 17, 2023 06:56 am | Updated 08:24 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Palestinians mourn their relatives killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip, outside the hospital in Khan Younis.

Palestinians mourn their relatives killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip, outside the hospital in Khan Younis. | Photo Credit: AP

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has admitted that the military campaign in Gaza has not been successful in minimising the civilian casualities, despite doing all it can to get civilians out of harm’s way as it battles Hamas.

“We’ll try to finish that job with minimal civilian casualties. That’s what we’re trying to do.... But unfortunately, we’re not successful,” Mr. Netanyahu told a television channel.

Also read | Israel-Hamas war, Day 41 updates

Palestinian civilians have borne the brunt of Israel’s weeks-long military campaign in response to the attack by Hamas that Israel says killed 1,200 people, mostly civilians. Hamas also took about 240 people of different nationalities as hostages, according to Israel.

Gaza health authorities deemed reliable by the United Nations say at least 11,500 people have been confirmed killed in an Israeli bombardment and ground invasion - more than 4,700 of them children.

Also read | U.N. Security Council adopts resolution calling for urgent humanitarian pauses and corridors in Gaza

Internet and telephone services collapsed across the Gaza Strip on Thursday for lack of fuel, the main Palestinian provider said, bringing a potentially long-term blackout of communications. The U.N.’s World Food Program warned of “the immediate possibility of starvation” in Gaza as the food supply has broken down under Israel’s seal and too little is coming from Egypt.

(With inputs from agencies)

Follow the live updates here:

  • November 17, 2023 08:07
    Disease will start spreading if Israel keeps water cut off, warns rights group

    Waterborne infectious diseases like cholera and typhoid will soon start spreading though Gaza because people don’t have access to clean water, Human Rights Watch said Thursday.

    “The lack of clean water is resulting in ‘grave concerns’ by public health experts of an imminent infectious disease outbreak in Gaza,” the group said in a statement.

    -AP

  • November 17, 2023 07:34
    Syria shoots down Israeli missiles near Damascus

    The Syrian Army said it has shot down Israeli missiles fired from the Golan Heights towards the surroundings of the capital Damascus on Friday morning.

    Most of the Israeli missiles were intercepted but some caused material damage, the army said in a statement.

    -Reuters

  • November 17, 2023 07:18
    “Immediate possibility of starvation”: World Food Programme

    The U.N.’s World Food Program warned of “the immediate possibility of starvation” in Gaza as the food supply has broken down under Israel’s seal and too little is coming from Egypt.

    The World Food Program said the 447 trucks that have brought food into Gaza from Egypt — out of 1,129 relief trucks total since Oct. 21 — provide less than 7% of the population’s daily caloric needs. Bread is “scarce or non-existent” after fuel shortages shut down most bakeries, and food supply chains have collapsed, it said.

    -AP

  • November 17, 2023 07:07
    Internet, phone networks collapse in Gaza

    Internet and telephone services collapsed across the Gaza Strip on Thursday for lack of fuel, the main Palestinian provider said, bringing a potentially long-term blackout of communications.

    The communications breakdown largely cuts off Gaza’s 2.3 million people from each other and the outside world.

    -AP

  • November 17, 2023 06:56
    Netanyahu admits Israel ‘not successful’ in bid to minimise Gaza civilian casualties

    Israel is doing all it can to get civilians out of harm’s way as it battles Hamas in Gaza, including dropping leaflets warning them to flee, but its attempts to minimize casualties were “not successful”, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday.

    Mr. Netanyahu was asked by a television channel whether Israel’s killing of Palestinians would fuel a new generation of hatred.

    “Any civilian death is a tragedy. And we shouldn’t have any because we’re doing everything we can to get the civilians out of harm’s way, while Hamas is doing everything to keep them in harm’s way. So we send leaflets, (we) call them on their cell phones, and we say: ‘leave’. And many have left,” Mr. Netanyahu said.

    “The other thing that I can say is that we’ll try to finish that job with minimal civilian casualties. That’s what we’re trying to do: minimal civilian casualties. But unfortunately, we’re not successful.”

    -Reuters

Related Topics

Israel / Israel-Palestine Conflict / war / Palestine / unrest, conflicts and war

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.