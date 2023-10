October 19, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST

The war between Israel and Hamas that began on October 7 has become the deadliest of five Gaza wars for both sides.

The Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry said that 3,478 Palestinians have been killed and more than 12,000 injured in the past 11 days.

More than 1,400 people in Israel have been killed, and at least 199 others, including children, were captured by Hamas and taken into Gaza, according to Israeli authorities.

Reporting: Suhasini Haidar

Production: K. Rajashree Das