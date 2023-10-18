Israel Hamas war updates | Egypt to open Gaza crossing for up to 20 aid trucks; doctors struggle to treat hospital blast victims

U.S. President Biden said he spoke with Egypt President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi after his visit to Israel, where leaders there agreed to allow the aid in

October 18, 2023 06:56 am | Updated October 19, 2023 07:10 am IST

U.S. President Joe Biden, after arriving in Tel Aviv, backed Israeli account that hospital explosion was caused by militants. Palestinian officials blamed an Israeli air strike for the huge blast and fireball which engulfed the Al-Ahli al-Arabi hospital, and said it killed as many as 500 people. Israel said the blast was caused by a failed rocket launch by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant group, which denied blame.

Speaking alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Mr. Biden said: “I was deeply saddened and outraged by the explosion of the hospital in Gaza yesterday, and based on what I’ve seen, it appears as though it was done by the other team, not you.”

As rage spread through the region because of the hospital carnage, and with Mr. Biden arrived in Israel and hugged Mr. Nethanyahu. As Mr. Biden left for Israel, Jordan’s Foreign Minister said his country canceled a regional summit scheduled for Wednesday in Amman, where Mr. Biden was to meet with Jordan’s King Abdullah II, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi.

He will now visit only Israel, a White House official said.

Before Tuesday’s blast, health authorities in Gaza said at least 3,000 people had died in Israel’s 11-day bombardment that began after a Hamas October 7 rampage on southern Israeli communities in which 1,300 people were killed and around 200 were taken into Gaza as hostages.

