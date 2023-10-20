HamberMenu
Live

Israel-Hamas war, Day 14 LIVE updates | Biden says Hamas, Russia threaten democracy

Egyptian state-linked broadcaster Al Qahera News said the Rafah border crossing — the only one in and out of besieged Gaza not controlled by Israel — would open on Friday

October 20, 2023 06:28 am | Updated 06:42 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
President Joe Biden on Thursday urged Americans to set aside “angry politics” and unite behind military support for Israel and Ukraine as a civic duty to the world.

President Joe Biden on Thursday urged Americans to set aside “angry politics” and unite behind military support for Israel and Ukraine as a civic duty to the world. | Photo Credit: Reuters

President Joe Biden on Thursday said Hamas and Russia are both out to “annihilate” democracies in an impassioned speech to the nation from the Oval Office, where he made the case for U.S. assistance to Ukraine and Israel. Mr. Biden exhorted the U.S. Congress to approve urgent military support for Israel and Ukraine, saying the aid would boost U.S. security “for generations.”

Meanwhile, Palestinians in war-torn Gaza on Thursday eagerly awaited the arrival of aid trucks promised in a deal struck by U.S. President Joe Biden, as Israel’s military kept up its bombardment of targets in the Hamas-run enclave.

Read: Israel-Hamas war, Day 13 updates

Egyptian state-linked broadcaster Al Qahera News said the Rafah border crossing — the only one in and out of besieged Gaza not controlled by Israel — would open on Friday.

Also Read :Israel-Hamas War LIVE updates 2023

Gaza has been hit by a relentless barrage of Israeli fire in retaliation for a Hamas militant attack on October 7, which Israel said killed at least 1,400 people, most of them civilians.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Follow for live updates:
  • October 20, 2023 06:39
    Biden declares support for Israel and Ukraine is ‘vital’ for U.S. security

    President Joe Biden declared it is “vital for America’s national security” for Israel and Ukraine to succeed in their wars, making the case Thursday night for deepening U.S. involvement in a rare Oval Office address as he prepared to ask for billions of dollars in military assistance for both countries.

    Read more here...

  • October 20, 2023 06:37
    Biden to seek billions in military aid for Israel as invasion of Gaza nears

    President Joe Biden on Thursday asked Americans to spend billions more dollars to help Israel fight Hamas while Israel’s defence chief told his troops to be ready to go into the Gaza Strip to destroy the Palestinian militant group.

    In a televised White House speech late on Thursday that also addressed Ukraine’s effort to repel Russia’s invasion, Biden said Hamas sought to “annihilate” Israel’s democracy.

    Reuters

