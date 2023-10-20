Israel-Hamas war, Day 14 LIVE updates | Biden says Hamas, Russia threaten democracy

Egyptian state-linked broadcaster Al Qahera News said the Rafah border crossing — the only one in and out of besieged Gaza not controlled by Israel — would open on Friday

October 20, 2023 06:28 am | Updated 06:42 am IST

President Joe Biden on Thursday said Hamas and Russia are both out to “annihilate” democracies in an impassioned speech to the nation from the Oval Office, where he made the case for U.S. assistance to Ukraine and Israel. Mr. Biden exhorted the U.S. Congress to approve urgent military support for Israel and Ukraine, saying the aid would boost U.S. security “for generations.”

Meanwhile, Palestinians in war-torn Gaza on Thursday eagerly awaited the arrival of aid trucks promised in a deal struck by U.S. President Joe Biden, as Israel’s military kept up its bombardment of targets in the Hamas-run enclave.

Egyptian state-linked broadcaster Al Qahera News said the Rafah border crossing — the only one in and out of besieged Gaza not controlled by Israel — would open on Friday.

Also Read :Israel-Hamas War LIVE updates 2023

Gaza has been hit by a relentless barrage of Israeli fire in retaliation for a Hamas militant attack on October 7, which Israel said killed at least 1,400 people, most of them civilians.

(With inputs from Agencies)