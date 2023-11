Israel-Hamas war, Day 27 LIVE updates | At least 195 killed in refugee camp strike, says Hamas

U.S. President Joe Biden calls for humanitarian ‘pause’ in war as Egypt border opens for foreigners and wounded to leave Gaza

November 02, 2023 07:00 am | Updated 07:02 am IST

More foreign nationals prepared to leave the besieged Gaza Strip on Thursday as the enclave’s Hamas-run government said at least 195 Palestinians died in Israel’s attacks on the Jabalia refugee camp, strikes that U.N. human rights officials said could be war crimes.

At least 320 foreign citizens on an initial list of 500, as well as dozens of severely injured Gazans, crossed into Egypt on Wednesday under a deal among Israel, Egypt and Hamas.

Gaza border officials said the border crossing would reopen on Thursday so more foreigners could exit. A diplomatic source said some 7,500 foreign passport holders would leave Gaza over about two weeks.

Pressing an offensive against Hamas militants, Israel has bombed Gaza by land, sea and air in its campaign to wipe out the Islamist group after its cross-border rampage into southern Israel on October 7.

