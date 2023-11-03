Israel-Hamas war, Day 28 LIVE updates | U.S. to call on Israel today to implement humanitarian pauses in Gaza

The top U.S. diplomat planned on Friday to urge Israel to agree to multiple pauses in its war against Hamas militants in Gaza to allow humanitarian aid to enter and help people safely exit while Israel said it encircled the Palestinian enclave’s biggest city.
With the Hamas-Israel conflict nearing the end of its fourth week, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was due to visit Israel on Friday for the second time in a month and meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other officials.
Israel’s military late on Thursday said it had surrounded Gaza City, the seaside enclave’s primary city and the focus of Israel’s drive to annihilate the Islamist group. Hamas militants fought back with hit-and-run attacks from underground tunnels.
“We’re at the height of the battle. We’ve had impressive successes and have passed the outskirts of Gaza City. We are advancing,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement.
As Mr. Blinken left Washington for the Middle East, he said he would discuss in Israel concrete steps to minimise harm to civilians in Gaza. Mounting casualties among Palestinian civilians — along with worsening shortages of food, water, medicine and fuel — have sparked global pressure for a humanitarian break in fighting.
Israel has dismissed those calls, saying it targets the Hamas fighters whom it accuses of intentionally hiding among the population and civilian buildings.
- Reuters
