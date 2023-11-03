Israel-Hamas war, Day 28 LIVE updates | U.S. to call on Israel today to implement humanitarian pauses in Gaza

Hundreds evacuate Gaza Strip as more pressure placed on Israel to pause fighting

November 03, 2023 07:10 am | Updated 07:10 am IST

The top U.S. diplomat planned on Friday to urge Israel to agree to multiple pauses in its war against Hamas militants in Gaza to allow humanitarian aid to enter and help people safely exit while Israel said it encircled the Palestinian enclave’s biggest city.

With the Hamas-Israel conflict nearing the end of its fourth week, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was due to visit Israel on Friday for the second time in a month and meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other officials.

Israel’s military late on Thursday said it had surrounded Gaza City, the seaside enclave’s primary city and the focus of Israel’s drive to annihilate the Islamist group. Hamas militants fought back with hit-and-run attacks from underground tunnels.

Israeli troops advanced further toward Gaza City on Thursday, battling with Hamas militants as the Palestinian death toll surged above 9,000. In the nearly four weeks since Hamas launched its deadly attack on Israel, U.S. and Arab leaders are ramping up pressure on Israel to at least briefly pause its attacks in order to aid civilians.

Israel has allowed more than 260 trucks carrying food and medicine through the crossing, but aid workers say it’s not nearly enough.

Roughly 800 people — including hundreds of Palestinians with foreign passports and dozens of injured — have been allowed to leave the Gaza Strip via the Rafah crossing under an apparent agreement among the U.S., Egypt, Israel and Qatar, which mediates with Hamas.

