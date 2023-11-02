Palestinian writers and their encounters with life under occupation

November 02, 2023 08:30 am | Updated 08:30 am IST

A woman in Ramallah becomes fascinated with a “minor detail” of history, years after the event, in Palestinian writer Adania Shibli’s eponymous novel, translated into English by Elisabeth Jaquette. It was longlisted for the International Booker Prize in 2021 and won Germany’s 2023 LiBeraturpreis, a prize that honours women writers from Africa, Asia, Latin America or the Arab world. She was supposed to have been felicitated by the Frankfurt Book Fair on October 20, but as a fallout of the Hamas-Israel flare-up, the organisers “postponed” the ceremony without consulting her. Shibli said she would have reflected on the role of literature in “these cruel and painful times”; and hundreds of writers and publishers wrote to the event organisers, saying this was a time to champion literary voices of all cultures, not shut them out.

Minor Detail (Fitzcarraldo Editions) is based on a true story of an incident that happened in 1949, a year after the war that Palestinians call the Nakba, which led to over seven lakh people being displaced, and which Israelis celebrate as the War of Independence. Israeli soldiers captured, raped and killed a Palestinian Bedouin woman, and buried her in the sand. In Shibli’s novel, this story makes up the first part, and the incident is narrated in chilling detail by an Israeli officer. The second part is the story of the woman from Ramallah who has become obsessed with this atrocity — the girl was murdered on the same date as her birthday, another ‘minor detail’ — and wants to find out more about it, going through difficulties as she tries to unearth information. The unnamed narrator has trouble sleeping and is overcome by anxiety when she hears a howling dog.

Many anxieties

There are other anxieties, not least the “borders imposed between things” and the claustrophobic present she must be mindful of. People in Area A cannot go up to Area B or Area C and vice-versa without the right ID card. She will venture on a risky trip down south to the Negev desert in search of her story, after borrowing an identity card from a colleague who is allowed beyond the set boundaries. During her journey, she will pore over two maps — one an Israeli map showing new names and places post settlement; another, an old Palestinian map showing how things used to be. When there’s a process of erasure going on, when whole neighbourhoods have vanished, how do you get to the truths of the past?

Nathan Thrall’s The Only Language They Understand: Forcing Compromise in Israel and Palestine (2017/Pan Macmillan) provides a backdrop and context to this long-contested territory, lying between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea, and why efforts at peacemaking have been repeatedly thwarted. “Talk is pointless,” he writes, “because the enemy will be persuaded only by force,” and chillingly ponders: “What remains to be seen is how much more of it Israelis and Palestinians will have to endure before bringing their conflict to an end.”

What is literature’s place in such a conflict? Some like Walid Khalidi have painstakingly documented Israeli erasure (All That Remains: The Palestinian Villages Occupied and Depopulated by Israel in 1948, published in 1992 by the Institute for Palestine Studies), and others have chronicled what it feels to be Palestinian.

Women Unlimited published an anthology, Seeking Palestine: New Palestinian Writing on Exile and Home, in 2013 in which there are many encounters between memory and imagination, the experience of dispossession and life under occupation. Edited by Penny Johnson and Raja Shehadeh, the writers, working outside the archives, asks questions: How do Palestinians live, imagine and think about home and exile decades “after the dismemberment of historic Palestine and in the complicated present tense of a truncated and transitory Palestine?” The writers, says Penny Johnson in the Introduction, avoid the obvious trap of nostalgic memory “and are aware that memory-as-reclamation is a vexed project: as the novelist Mischa Hiller points out, when the exiled and dispossessed ‘remember’ Palestine, whether experienced or imagined, their memories might seem quite alien (and alienating) to the Palestinians who live there now.”

Susan Abulhawa, who moved to the U.S., had lived in 21 different homes before she was 16, only two of which were with either of her parents. In her essay, she writes that hers has been an un-Palestinian life — “Yet I have come to understand that it represents the most basic truth about what it means to be Palestinian — dispossessed, disinherited and exiled; and what it ultimately means to resist. The truth is this: To be alone, without papers, without a family or a clan, a land or a country means that one must live at the mercy of others.”

Fragmentary existence

With life being uncertain and fragmentary, it is not a surprise, says Jo Glanville, who edited Qissat: Short Stories by Palestinian Women, that the short story form “is the more appealing form of literary expression.” She mentions the novelist Liana Badr who returned home after the 1994 Oslo Accords — which fell apart after the second intifada in 2000 — to find that the atmosphere was not conducive to writing novels. The memoir and “confessional, autobiographical” literature is another preferred form, and there have been several including Mourid Barghouti’s I Saw Ramallah (Anchor Books), Raja Shehadeh’s Palestinian Walks: Notes on a Vanishing Landscape (Hachette), Hussein Barghouthi’s Among the Almond Trees (Seagull Books). In his foreword to I Saw Ramallah, Edward Said wrote: “...there is a good deal of politics in Barghouti’s book, but none of it is either abstract or ideologically driven: whatever comes up about politics arises from the lived circumstances of Palestinian life, which, most often, is surrounded by restrictions...” With Gaza now bearing the brunt of a relentless attack by Israel following the Hamas onslaught on Israel in early October, Shehadeh wondering if there will be a time when “Palestine/Israel [will] come to mean nothing more to their people than home” is more poignant than ever.