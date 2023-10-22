HamberMenu
Live

Israel-Hamas war, Day 16 LIVE updates | Israel pounds south Gaza with air strikes

Palestinian media reported at least 11 Palestinians were killed in an Israeli strike in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis

October 22, 2023 06:28 am | Updated 06:33 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
A Palestinian woman looks out of her window after an Israeli strike on the Gaza Strip in Rafah on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023.

A Palestinian woman looks out of her window after an Israeli strike on the Gaza Strip in Rafah on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Israel pounded southern Gaza with air strikes early on Sunday and said it would intensify its attacks in the enclave’s north, as the U.S. committed to getting more aid to Palestinians running out of food, water, medicines and fuel.

Palestinian media reported at least 11 Palestinians were killed in an Israeli strike in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis. Palestinian media also said Israel was striking the southern city of Rafah.

Also Read: ‘History is watching:’ Hollywood stars urge Biden to press for Israel, Gaza ceasefire

The overnight strikes came hours after Israeli military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari called on Gazans to move south out of harm’s way.

The border crossing between Egypt and Gaza opened on Saturday to let desperately needed aid flow to Palestinians running short of food, medicine and water in the territory that is under an Israeli siege.

Israel-Hamas war, Day 15 LIVE updates

More than 200 trucks carrying roughly 3,000 tons of aid had been positioned near the crossing for days before heading into Gaza.

(With inputs from Agencies)

