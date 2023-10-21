HamberMenu
Pinarayi speaks to Kerala University students from Gaza after airstrike killed their relatives

A statement issued by the CMO said the couple lost their home and relatives to an Israeli air strike on Friday afternoon

October 21, 2023 10:03 am | Updated 10:03 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau
File picture of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

File picture of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan | Photo Credit: H Vibhu

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday called and spoke to two Gazan students enrolled for M.A. Linguistics at Kerala University.

The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) identified them as Faurath Al-Mosami and her husband, Samar.

A statement issued by the CMO said they lost their home and relatives to an Israeli air strike on Friday afternoon.

The Kerala government had invited them to participate in the week-long Keraleeyam fete in Thiruvananthapuram in November. The students were preparing to return to Kerala when the attack unfolded.

The Kerala University authorities, who received a communication from the students, informed the CMO of their plight, prompting Mr. Vijayan to call them.

