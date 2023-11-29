Israel-Hamas truce LIVE updates | Israel releases 30 prisoners after Hamas frees 12 hostages in extended truce deal

November 29, 2023 06:59 am | Updated 07:43 am IST

A humanitarian pause in fighting between Israel and Hamas has been extended by two days, mediator Qatar said on November 27 as an initial four-day truce in Gaza was set to expire at 7:00 a.m. (0500 GMT) on Tuesday.

During its first three days, 39 Israeli hostages were freed by the militant group in exchange for 117 Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails as part of the deal between the two sides. As a result of parallel negotiations led by the Gulf state, 17 Thais, one Filipino and one dual Russian-Israeli national have also been released by the Palestinian militants.

Israel’s government on November 27 added another 50 names to the list of prisoners eligible to be freed under the deal, “in the event that a release of additional Israeli hostages is carried out”.

Over the course of the humanitarian pause and in weeks prior, Qatar, with the support of the United States and Egypt, has been engaged in intense negotiations to establish and prolong the truce in Gaza, which mediators had said was designed to be broadened and expanded.