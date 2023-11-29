HamberMenu
Live

Israel-Hamas truce LIVE updates | Israel releases 30 prisoners after Hamas frees 12 hostages in extended truce deal

Israel’s government on November 27 added another 50 names to the list of prisoners eligible to be freed under the deal

November 29, 2023 06:59 am | Updated 07:43 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
A newly released Palestinian prisoner hugs relatives during a welcome ceremony for prisoners freed from Israeli jails in exchange for Israeli hostages released by Hamas from the Gaza Strip

A newly released Palestinian prisoner hugs relatives during a welcome ceremony for prisoners freed from Israeli jails in exchange for Israeli hostages released by Hamas from the Gaza Strip | Photo Credit: AFP

A humanitarian pause in fighting between Israel and Hamas has been extended by two days, mediator Qatar said on November 27 as an initial four-day truce in Gaza was set to expire at 7:00 a.m. (0500 GMT) on Tuesday.

During its first three days, 39 Israeli hostages were freed by the militant group in exchange for 117 Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails as part of the deal between the two sides. As a result of parallel negotiations led by the Gulf state, 17 Thais, one Filipino and one dual Russian-Israeli national have also been released by the Palestinian militants.

Click here for November 28, 2023 updates on Israel Hamas truce deal

Israel’s government on November 27 added another 50 names to the list of prisoners eligible to be freed under the deal, “in the event that a release of additional Israeli hostages is carried out”.

Over the course of the humanitarian pause and in weeks prior, Qatar, with the support of the United States and Egypt, has been engaged in intense negotiations to establish and prolong the truce in Gaza, which mediators had said was designed to be broadened and expanded.

Follow for all Live updates
  • November 29, 2023 07:40
    12 more Gaza hostages freed as mediators seek lasting truce

    After a 48-hour extension of an initial four-day truce, a new group of 12 hostages was freed from Gaza on Tuesday, with 30 Palestinians released by Israel.

    The final 24 hours of the extended agreement begins later Wednesday, with one more exchange of hostages for prisoners expected, but mediator Qatar said it was hoping for a more durable arrangement.

    - AFP

  • November 29, 2023 07:20
    Israel will restart bombing Gaza once hostage release, ceasefire end, says envoy

    Israel will restart its bombing of Gaza, moving from North to South Gaza as soon as the release of hostages ends, Israeli diplomats said here, but gave no details as to where they would move more than two million Palestinians now taking shelter in South Gaza. Briefing the media about IDF operations thus far, a security official, who asked not to be named, claimed that “100%” of Hamas posts overground in Northern Gaza have been “cleared” as Israel launched airstrikes followed by a ground invasion over the past month. 

    Read more here
