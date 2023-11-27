HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Israel’s plan for more settlements ‘appalling’, says European Union diplomat Borrell

“The pause should be extended to make it sustainable and long-lasting while working for a political solution,” Mr Borrell said.

November 27, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - LONDON

Sriram Lakshman
Sriram Lakshman
European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell addresses a press conference during the Eighth regional forum of the Union for the Mediterranean (UfM), in Barcelona on November 27, 2023.

European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell addresses a press conference during the Eighth regional forum of the Union for the Mediterranean (UfM), in Barcelona on November 27, 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP

The European Union’s (EU) top diplomat Josep Borrell has called the idea of Israel planning further illegal settlements in Occupied Palestinian Territories “appalling” and Israel’s biggest security liability. He also called for an extension of the four day ceasefire due to expire after Monday (November 27).

“I’m appalled to learn that in the middle of a war, the Israeli gov is poised to commit new funds to build more illegal settlements,” Mr Borrell wrote on Monday (November 27), on X, formerly Twitter.

   

“This is not self-defence and will not make Israel safer,” Mr Borrell said, adding that the settlements were a grave breach of international humanitarian law and Israel’s greatest security liability.

Speaking at the Union for the Mediterranean conference in Barcelona on Monday (November 27), Mr Borrell referred to a figure of $43 million that he said Israel planned to use for building new settlements.

“The violence spread by extremist settlers in the West Bank, many times under protection from the Israeli police and military, does not make Israel safer,” he said.

The Foreign Minister said the “indiscriminate brutality” of Hamas’s attack on Israel on October 7 could not be justified. However, he said the death toll in Gaza, which included more than 5,000 children , was “highly disproportionate”.

Extension of ceasefire

He described the four day Israel-Hamas ceasefire from November 24-27 as “an important first step”.

“The pause should be extended to make it sustainable and long-lasting while working for a political solution,” Mr Borrell said. The EU is the largest foreign aid donor to the Palestinian Territories.

The Barcelona meeting was attend by various foreign ministers from the EU, West Asia and North Africa, including the Palestinian Authority’s foreign minister Riyad al-Maliki. Israel was not represented at the meeting. Mr Borrell said he regretted Israel’s absence.

Related Topics

Israel-Palestine Conflict / Israel / Palestine

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.