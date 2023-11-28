HamberMenu
Live

Israel-Hamas truce LIVE updates | 11 more Israeli hostages released early Tuesday

An agreement has been reached to extend the Israel-Hamas truce for another two days, the spokesman for Qatar’s Foreign Ministry said November 27.

November 28, 2023 06:35 am | Updated 07:14 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
An Israeli helicopter transporting released hostages lands at Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv on Nov. 28, 2023. Eleven Israeli women and children, freed by Hamas, entered Israel Monday night in the fourth swap under the original four-day truce, which began Friday and had been due to run out.

An Israeli helicopter transporting released hostages lands at Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv on Nov. 28, 2023. Eleven Israeli women and children, freed by Hamas, entered Israel Monday night in the fourth swap under the original four-day truce, which began Friday and had been due to run out. | Photo Credit: AP

In the fourth swap under the original four-day truce, 11 Israeli hostages, all women and children, were released from Hamas captivity Monday night in the Gaza Strip. Early Tuesday, 33 Palestinians held in Israeli prisons were freed and driven to the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah. 

Click here for November 27, 2023 updates on Israel Hamas truce deal 

An agreement has been reached to extend the Israel-Hamas truce for another two days, the spokesman for Qatar’s Foreign Ministry said Monday. Qatar, along with Egypt, has been the key mediator in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Explained | Where does India stand on the Israel-Hamas war?

Of the roughly 240 hostages captured by Hamas in its October 7 attack in southern Israel that ignited the war, 62 have been released, one was freed by Israeli forces and two were found dead inside Gaza.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Follow for all Live updates
  • November 28, 2023 06:59
    Blinken will return to Israel as the US hopes to see further extensions of the Gaza cease-fire

    US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will return this week to the Middle East as the US hopes to find a way to extend a cease-fire in Gaza and get more hostages released, the State Department said. It will be his third trip to the region since Israel’s war with Hamas began last month.

    Blinken will travel to Israel and the West Bank after attending Ukraine-focused meetings on Tuesday and Wednesday in Brussels and Skopje, North Macedonia, where foreign ministers from NATO and the Organisation for Peace and Security in Europe are gathering.

    AP

  • November 28, 2023 06:43
    Truce deal brings more shipments of fuel and supplies into Gaza

    The truce deal has brought more shipments of fuel and supplies into Gaza — although aid groups say that barely makes a dent in the needs of the 2.3 million Palestinians who have endured weeks of Israeli siege and bombardment.

    Monday’s releases bring the number of Israelis freed to 50, along with 19 hostages of other nationalities. So far, 150 Palestinians have been released from Israeli prisons.

    AP

  • November 28, 2023 06:41
    11 Israeli hostages released early Tuesday

    In the fourth swap under the original four-day truce, 11 Israeli hostages, all women and children, were released from Hamas captivity Monday night in the Gaza Strip. Early Tuesday, 33 Palestinians held in Israeli prisons were freed and driven to the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah.

    AP

