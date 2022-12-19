Football World Cup effect: Bangladesh PM calls for direct diplomatic relation with Argentina

December 19, 2022 11:34 pm | Updated 11:34 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh on December 19, 2022 congratulated the Argentinian football team on winning the FIFA World cup and proposed the two countries should open embassies in each other’s capitals.

“I have pleasantly observed that the affection and love for football, particularly the Argentine football team, profoundly connects our two people. The people of Bangladesh have demonstrated their admiration and love through the spontaneous celebration of winning the World Cup Football Championship of your national football team,” said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

‘This unprecedented love and affection between our two peoples have paved the way for solid bilateral relations,” Ms Hasina further said suggesting establishment of missions in each other’s countries.

Argentina is a member of G-20 and Bangladesh will attend the upcoming G-20 meeting in New Delhi as a “guest country” which may provide opportunity for greater bilateral discussions between the two sides.

She expressed hope to further consolidate the relations by opening Missions in each other’s capital in the coming days.