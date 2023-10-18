HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

European leaders condemn killing of civilians in Gaza Hospital attack

The EU’s top diplomat, Josep Borrell, also called for culpability for the crime to be established and accountability for the violence

October 18, 2023 05:52 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST - LONDON

Sriram Lakshman
Sriram Lakshman
People inspect the area of Al-Ahli hospital on October 18, 2023, where hundreds of Palestinians were killed following an air strike that Israeli and Palestinian officials have blamed on each other.

People inspect the area of Al-Ahli hospital on October 18, 2023, where hundreds of Palestinians were killed following an air strike that Israeli and Palestinian officials have blamed on each other. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

European leaders reacted to the death of hundreds of civilians at the Al-Ahli Arab hospital in Gaza on Monday evening. Israel has claimed a misfired missile by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad caused the destruction while militant group Hamas, which governs the Gaza strip, has blamed an Israeli air strike for the event.

“France condemns the attack on the Al-Ahli Arabi hospital in Gaza which caused so many Palestinian victims,” French President Emmanuel Macron wrote on X (formerly, Twitter), late on Monday night. Mr. Macron said that nothing justified an attack on a hospital or on civilians and called for clarity around the circumstances of the attack.

Israel-Hamas war updates — October 18, 2023

The French President urged access to Gaza for delivering humanitarian aid. The strip of land has been sealed off by Israel in the north and Egypt in the south.

The EU’s top diplomat, Josep Borrell, also called for culpability for the crime to be established and accountability for the violence.

“Once again, innocent civilians pay the highest price,” he said.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he was shocked by the images from the hospital. ”Our hearts are with the families of the victims. It is important that all facts of this incident are disclosed very accurately,” he wrote in Arabic on X.

U.K. Foreign Secretary James Cleverly suggested on Tuesday morning that he was not blaming Israel for the attack.

Also read | PM Modi expresses outrage at hospital bombing in Gaza Strip

“Last night, too many jumped to conclusions around the tragic loss of life at Al Ahli hospital,” he wrote on X.

“Getting this wrong would put even more lives at risk,” he said, urging people to stay calm and await the facts. On Monday night he had said that the protection of civilian lives must be the top priority and that the U.K. and its allies would “find out” what had happened.

Mr Cleverly’s tweet on Tuesday morning came shortly after news broke that U.S. President Joe Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that Israel was not responsible for the attack.

“Based on what I’ve seen, it appears as though it was done by the other team, not you,” Mr Biden said during a visit to Tel Aviv on Tuesday.

Related Topics

Israel-Palestine Conflict / Israel / Palestine / European Union

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.