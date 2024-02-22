GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Boeing ousts head of 737 Max program, appoints new vice president of quality

Boeing says the head of its 737 jetliner program is leaving the company immediately, paving the way for the aircraft maker to appoint new leadership at the troubled division

February 22, 2024 01:04 am | Updated 01:04 am IST - SEATTLE

AP
Boeing’s new 737 MAX-9 is pictured under construction at their production facility in Renton, Washington, U.S. File photo

Boeing’s new 737 MAX-9 is pictured under construction at their production facility in Renton, Washington, U.S. File photo | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Boeing says the head of its 737 Max jetliner program is leaving the company immediately, paving the way for the aircraft maker to appoint new leadership at the troubled division.

The company said Wednesday, February 21, 2024, that Ed Clark had been with Boeing for 18 years.

Katie Ringgold will succeed him as vice president and general manager of the 737 program, and the company's Renton, Washington site.

The shakeup comes weeks after the head of the Federal Aviation Administration said Boeing — under pressure from airlines to produce large numbers of planes — is not paying enough attention to safety.

In January, an emergency door panel blew off a Boeing 737 Max 9 over Oregon.

Boeing also named Elizabeth Lund to the new position of senior vice president for BCA Quality, where she will lead quality control and quality assurance efforts.

