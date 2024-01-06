GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Alaska Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Oregon after window and chunk of fuselage blow out

The Federal Aviation Administration said the plane landed safely after the crew reported a pressurization issue.

January 06, 2024 12:02 pm | Updated 12:15 pm IST - PORTLAND

AP
Image used for representative purpose only.

Image used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: Reuters

An Alaska Airlines flight made an emergency landing in Oregon on Friday after a window and a chunk of its fuselage blew out in mid-air shortly after takeoff.

A passenger sent KATU-TV a photo showing a gaping hole in the side of the airplane next to passenger seats. It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured.

ALSO READ
Akasa Air gets 20th aircraft, becomes eligible to fly international routes 

The airline said the plane landed safely with 174 passengers and six crew members.

“Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 from Portland, Oregon, to Ontario, California, experienced an incident this evening soon after departure,” the company said in an emailed statement.

The airline said it would share more information when it became available.

The plane was diverted after rising to 16,000 feet (4,876 meters) about about six minutes after taking off at 5:07 p.m., according to flight tracking data. It landed again at 5:26 p.m.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the plane landed safely after the crew reported a pressurization issue. The agency said it would investigate.

The National Transportation Safety Board said in a post on X that it was investigating an event on the flight and would post updates when they are available.

Also Read: Boeing recommends airlines inspect 737 MAX airplanes for possible loose hardware

The Boeing 737-9 MAX rolled off the assembly line and received its certification just two months ago, according to online FAA records.

Boeing said it was aware of the incident, working to gather more information and ready to support the investigation.

The Max is the newest version of Boeing’s venerable 737, a twin-engine, single-aisle plane frequently used on U.S. domestic flights. The plane went into service in May 2017.

Two Max 8 jets crashed in 2018 and 2019, killing 346 people, leading to a near two-year worldwide grounding of all Max 8 and Max 9 planes. The planes returned to service only after Boeing made changes to an automated flight control system implicated in the crashes.

Related Topics

World / air transport

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.