Steps being taken to establish medical college in Karaikal: Puducherry CM

November 10, 2023 02:35 pm | Updated 02:35 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The government is taking steps to establish a medical college in Karaikal, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy said in Puducherry on Friday, November 10, 2023.

Interacting with reporters at the Legislative Assembly, Mr. Rangasamy said the government was committed to implementing all schemes announced in the Assembly.

Steps are being taken to establish a medical college at Karaikal. The government is also in the process of giving laptops to class 11 (plus-one) and class 12 (plus-two) students as announced in the budget last year, he said.

Schemes such as a subsidy for LPG cylinders, monthly assistance of ₹ 1,000 to woman belonging to BPL families and a fixed deposit of ₹50,000 to newborn girls have already been implemented, Mr Rangasamy said.

The Chief Minister said various infrastructure projects, including road works, are being taken up by the Public Works Department and Local Administration Department. He also sought the cooperation of officials in implementing government programmes.