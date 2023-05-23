HamberMenu
Project report for medical college in Karaikal getting ready

The Chief Minister in his Budget speech had announced the decision to set up a government medical college in the enclave

May 23, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The National Building Construction Corporation (NBCC), entrusted with the task of preparing a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the construction of a government medical college at Karaikal, on Tuesday made a presentation about the project to Chief Minister N. Rangasamy at the Legislative Assembly.

The NBCC was in the process of preparing the report. The Corporation in a few months would submit the DPR to the Union government and the territorial administration. The government plans to approach the Centre for funds to establish the medical college.

Mr. Rangasamy in his Budget speech had announced the decision to set up a government medical college in the enclave. The government plans to have a 600-bedded hospital at a cost of ₹800 crore. Around 150 students could also be admitted for medical courses. Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan and Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma were also present.

