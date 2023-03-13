Puducherry Budget | Subsidy for gas cylinders, support for unemployed youth, funds for girl children are among new schemes announced

March 13, 2023 02:02 pm | Updated 02:02 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

A subsidy of ₹300 per month for 12 LPG cylinders in a year, a fixed deposit scheme of ₹50,000 for a newborn girl, a 1% subsidy on the purchase of land and machinery for unemployed youth to start industrial units and setting up of a corpus fund of ₹2 crore for traders welfare: all of these schemes form part of the annual budget of ₹11, 600 crore for the Union Territory, presented by Chief Minister N. Rangasamy in the Assembly on Monday.

Highlighting the new initiatives planned by his government during the next financial year, the Chief Minister said the government would provide a subsidy of ₹300 per month for 12 LPG cylinders in a year for all family ration card-holders in the Union Territory. A sum of ₹126 crore has been set aside in the budget for this, for the next fiscal.

Welfare of girl children

For the welfare of girl children, a new scheme ‘Chief Minister’s Female Child Protection Scheme,’ has been introduced in the budget. The government will remit ₹50,000 as a fixed deposit at a nationalised bank for a period of 18 years for all newborn girls born in the UT.

In order to assist unemployed youth to start new ventures, the government has decided to provide a subsidy of 1% on land, building and machinery for the first five years of starting a new industry. Considering the welfare of traders, the government has proposed to set up a corpus fund of ₹2 crore for a ‘Traders Welfare Association.’

The government has also decided to incur the premium for the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (accident insurance scheme) for all red ration card-holders.

Vacancies in government to be filled

The Chief Minister also said all vacancies in government departments would be filled, and promotions on merit and seniority, would be accorded to employees. He also thanked the Prime Minister, Home Minister and Finance Minister for providing additional a Normal Central Assistance of ₹1,250 crore in the Budget Estimate for 2023-24.

Of the total budget outlay of ₹ 11, 600 crore, the UT’s own revenue comes to around ₹6,154 crore, the Normal Central Assistance, including the disaster management fund, comes to ₹3, 117 crore and funds under Centrally Sponsored Schemes amount to ₹620 crore. The remaining ₹1, 707 crore would be mobilised through Open Market Borrowings and loans from financial institutions.

Around 21.92% (₹2,542 crore) of the total outlay will go towards payment of salaries, 15.95% (₹ 1,850 crore) for repayment of loans, 14.57 %(₹1,690 crore) for purchase of power and 12. 53 % ( ₹1,455 crore) for pensions in the next financial year.

A sum of ₹ 1,623 crore has been earmarked for infrastructure projects and ₹1, 856 crore for old age pensions and other welfare programmes of the government in 2023-24.

Loans to fund infrastructure

The government has also proposed obtaining negotiated loans from banks and financial institutions to fund infrastructure projects during the next financial year.

As per the advice of the Centre, the government has introduced special components in annual financial statement such as Gender Budgeting, Youth Budgeting and Green Budgeting. For these three sectors together, the government has earmarked a sum of ₹2,391 crore.

The other major announcement in the budget included a decision to buy a 54-metre sky lift and other fire-fighting equipment including a hydraulic lift, chemical suits and insect protection suits for the Fire Service Department.

IT Park to be set up

The government has also decided to set up an IT Park in Puducherry with the assistance of the Software Technology Park of India. The budget also provides funds to set up a new Anti-Human Trafficking Unit and procure new vehicles, including a jammer van, for the Police Department.

The government also proposes to conduct a World Tamil Conference by involving Tamil scholars from across the world in Puducherry. A national conference would also be organised to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Sri Aurobindo to propagate his thoughts, philosophy, research on yoga and literature