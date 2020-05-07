Puducherry

COVID-19 | Villupuram native tests positive at IGMCRI

Patient and five friends visited several places in Chennai; their travel history has been shared with health officials in Tamil Nadu

One person hailing from Villupuram has tested positive for COVID-19 at the IGMCRI.

According to health officials, the person in his mid-thirties, whose mother works at JIPMER, was in Chennai during the lockdown. He returned to Villupuram in the first week of May. He reported sick at JIPMER but was not found to have any symptoms.

State Helpline numbers | State-wise tracker | A map of confirmed cases in India

He later got admitted at IGMCRI where he tested positive.

The patient and his five friends had been to several places in Chennai during the past fortnight and their travel history has been shared with health officials in Tamil Nadu.

Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao said as the patient tested positive at IGMCRI, the case would be tallied under active cases in Puducherry. Of the four active cases, the patient in Mahe who tested negative is due for a repeat test on Thursday. The final round of tests on the two patients at IGMCRI would be held over Thursday and Friday and the results would be available by Saturday, he said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 7, 2020 2:21:46 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/covid-19-villupuram-native-tests-positive-at-igmcri/article31524338.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY