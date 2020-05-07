COVID-19 | Villupuram native tests positive at IGMCRI

One person hailing from Villupuram has tested positive for COVID-19 at the IGMCRI.

According to health officials, the person in his mid-thirties, whose mother works at JIPMER, was in Chennai during the lockdown. He returned to Villupuram in the first week of May. He reported sick at JIPMER but was not found to have any symptoms.

He later got admitted at IGMCRI where he tested positive.

The patient and his five friends had been to several places in Chennai during the past fortnight and their travel history has been shared with health officials in Tamil Nadu.

Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao said as the patient tested positive at IGMCRI, the case would be tallied under active cases in Puducherry. Of the four active cases, the patient in Mahe who tested negative is due for a repeat test on Thursday. The final round of tests on the two patients at IGMCRI would be held over Thursday and Friday and the results would be available by Saturday, he said.