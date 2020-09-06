Mumbai

Sushant Singh Rajput death | NCB summons Rhea Chakraborty

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik. File

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

A team of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials on Sunday reached the Mumbai residence of Rhea Chakraborty to serve summons for her questioning.

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput: Life and death in the spotlight

On Saturday, late evening, the agency had arrested Dipesh Sawant, who worked as a housekeeper for Sushant Singh Rajput.

Rhea's brother Showik and Sushant’s housekeeping manager Samuel Miranda are already in the NCB custody for alleged procurement of drugs.

The agency has invoked various provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act against the accused persons.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 6, 2020 8:46:59 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/sushant-singh-rajput-death-ncb-summons-rhea-chakraborty/article32534278.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story