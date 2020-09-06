Sushant Singh Rajput death | NCB summons Rhea Chakraborty

Rhea's brother Showik is already in the NCB custody for alleged procurement of drugs.

A team of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials on Sunday reached the Mumbai residence of Rhea Chakraborty to serve summons for her questioning.

On Saturday, late evening, the agency had arrested Dipesh Sawant, who worked as a housekeeper for Sushant Singh Rajput.

Rhea's brother Showik and Sushant’s housekeeping manager Samuel Miranda are already in the NCB custody for alleged procurement of drugs.

The agency has invoked various provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act against the accused persons.