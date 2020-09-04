Sushant Singh Rajput death case | NCB summons housekeeping manager, Rhea Chakraborty’s brother

The Narcotics Control Bureau on Friday conducted searches on the residential premises of Rhea Chakraborty’s brother, Showik, and Sushant Singh Rajput’s housekeeping manager, Samuel Miranda.
The agency also summoned both of them over the investigation into the drug angle. The move came a day after the NCB detained another suspect for questioning. It had earlier arrested a Bandra resident named Basit Parihar, after he purportedly disclosed that he knew one of the persons under the scanner in the Sushant case.
At Parihar’s instance, the NCB zeroed in on the suspect, identified as Kaizan Ibrahim.
The NCB got fresh leads in the Sushant case following raids in a separate case in Mumbai in the last week of August. Two persons, Abbas Lakhani and Karn Arora, were arrested for allegedly possessing bud (curated marijuana).
The follow-up probe uncovered the links of Abbas Lakhani with Zaid Vilatra, said the agency.
The NCB arrested Vilatra, an alleged drug peddler. “Zaid disclosed that he ran an eatery shop in Bandra, which was not doing well since the lockdown. He then got into peddling drugs, particularly bud, through which he earned a substantial amount of money,” an NCB official earlier said.
Based on Vilatra’s purported disclosures, the agency arrested Parihar and found that he was allegedly linked to the case registered on the basis of information received from the Enforcement Directorate.
During the money laundering probe in the Sushant case, ED officials had retrieved several mobile chats indicating procurement, transportation and consumption of banned drugs by some suspects.
