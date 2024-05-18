Mumbai’s CSM international airport records 9% growth in passenger traffic

Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) maintained robust growth in passenger traffic in April 2024, airport officials said on Saturday. The airport has witnessed 131% recovery in passenger numbers compared with the pre-pandemic (April 2019) figures.

In April 2024, the CSMIA facilitated the movement of 4.36 million passengers, marking a growth of 42% compared with April 2022, and 9% compared with April 2023, underscoring its status as a premier global aviation hub. The airport’s consistent growth in both domestic and international passenger numbers cement its leading position in the country’s aviation sector, the officials said.

The airport witnessed 26,870 air traffic movements (ATMs), including 19,892 domestic and 6,978 international ATMs in April 2024, showing a 24% growth compared with April 2022 (21,597), and 5% growth compared with April 2023 (25,477).

The highest passenger traffic movement in a single day for the month was observed on April 14, with 156,793 passengers travelling through the airport (1,13,540 domestic and 43,253 international passengers).

The number of bags processed at the CSMIA in April 2024 stood at 3.47 million, marking a 11.61% year-on-year surge compared with April 2023 (3.11 million).

In April 2024, New Delhi, Bengaluru and Hyderabad emerged as the leading domestic destinations for passengers travelling from the CSMIA, while Dubai, Singapore and Abu Dhabi maintained their positions as the most favoured international destinations. Domestic carriers secured the top position, with the largest market share in the domestic and international sectors.

“The latest passenger traffic figures at CSMIA highlight the airport’s significant advancements in the aviation industry. This substantial growth underscores CSMIA’s dedication to offering extensive global connectivity, top-tier hospitality, and services, all while prioritising safety and security to ensure a smooth travel experience for every passenger. With the increasing trend in international travel, CSMIA is committed to reaching greater heights and exceeding passenger expectations, setting new standards for excellence in the global aviation landscape,” airport officials said.