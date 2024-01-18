GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Air passenger traffic in India expected to reach 300 million by 2030: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Speaking at the inaugural session of Wings India 2024, Union Civil Aviation Minister Scindia also said the number of airports and waterdromes will increase to more than 200 from the existing 149 in the country.

January 18, 2024 12:42 pm | Updated 12:43 pm IST - Hyderabad

PTI
Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotirditya Scindia. File

Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotirditya Scindia. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The number of domestic air passengers in India is expected to surge to 300 million annually by 2030 from 153 million in 2023, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on January 18.

Speaking at the inaugural session of Wings India 2024, a civil aviation conclave and exhibition in Hyderabad, Mr. Scindia also said the number of airports and waterdromes will increase to more than 200 from the existing 149 in the country.

With 300 million passengers a year in 2030, India’s aviation penetration would be at 10% to 15% and still be a potential market. He noted that the domestic air passenger traffic witnessed 15% growth CAGR while that of international 6.1% in the last decade.

In the last 15 years, domestic cargo witnessed a growth of 60% international at 53%. Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation General V. K. Singh and Telangana Minister K. Venkat Reddy also spoke on the occasion.

