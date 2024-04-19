Hyderabad RGIA surpasses 25 million passenger traffic in FY 2024

April 19, 2024 01:32 pm | Updated 01:32 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) crosses the 25 million passenger traffic mark in Financial Year 2024 as compared to 21 million passenger traffic in Financial Year 2023, marking a 19% Year on Year (YoY) increase.

According to the monthly traffic report released by GMR Airports Infrastructure Limited, RGIA experienced an 18.5% rise in domestic passenger traffic and a 23.2% increase in international passenger traffic during FY 2024.

According to the report, throughout FY 2024, the airport consistently served approximately 2 million passengers each month. The airport handled the highest ever passenger traffic of 0.77 lakh on December 23, 2023. Additionally, March 30, 2024 saw the airport achieve the highest single-day Air Traffic Movements (ATMs) of 544. In total, FY 2024 witnessed 1.73 lakh ATMs, up from 1.56 lakh in FY 2023. The airport also recorded the highest ever cargo volume in FY 2024 by handling 154 thousand metric tonnes of cargo which is a 8% YoY increase.

March 2024 alone saw RGIA accommodate 2.2 million passengers, representing a 13% year-on-year change and a 7% month-on-month increase. During the same period, the airport recorded 15,949 ATMs, reflecting a 7% year-on-year change and a 10% month-on-month increase.