COVID-19 | Mumbai airport sets up testing facility for international passengers

December 24, 2022 07:57 am | Updated 07:57 am IST - Mumbai

For International passengers arriving in Mumbai by air, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), abiding by the latest guidelines issued by MoH&FW and in the wake of current COVID-19 situation, has put together measures to curb the spread of the virus.

“Basis the latest guidelines brought into effect from December 24th, two percent of all International passengers arriving at CSMIA shall undergo random post-arrival testing at the airport,” the airport operator said in a statement.

Such travellers will be identified by their respective airlines and guided by the airline staff to a dedicated area at the Terminal for their RT-PCR tests.

Passengers are required to submit the samples and continue with their onward journey. The lab shall make provisions to send the digital copy of the test results to the passengers directly.

The RT-PCR testing facility for international arriving passengers at CSMIA is located in the international arrival concourse, in the pre-immigration area, after the health screening counters.

The testing facility will be available around the clock, free of cost for passengers who have been randomly selected by the airlines.

CSMIA has appointed an ICMR approved & NABL accredited laboratory for the COVID-19 testing.

The airport has made a provision for 06 registration counters and 03 sampling booths for the COVID-19 testing process.

Messages on preventive measures and details of the latest advisories are placed strategically across the Terminal and CSMIA’s digital platforms. All stakeholders have also been sensitized and informed to follow directives laid down by the authorities from time to time.

“Our teams will be available to assist our passengers and extend all the necessary support to implement the guidelines issued by Government authorities,” CSMIA said.