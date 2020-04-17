Coronavirus: 34 new cases reported in Maharashtra as tally goes up to 3,236

At least 34 new COVID-19 cases were reported in about 12 hours from Maharashtra — the majority of them being from Pune. With this the State’s cumulative tally had touched 3,236 on Friday, said State health officials.

In all, 23 of the new cases were reported from Pune, while only six were from Mumbai as of now. Four more were reported from Malegaon in Nashik and one from Thane district, said authorities.

Till Thursday, Maharashtra had reported 194 deaths, which accounts for more than 40% of the country’s death toll.

Mumbai city’s tally of positive cases has now reached 2,079 with 117 deaths, while Pune city’s total cases has touched 458 while the district’s total now stands at 494 positive cases with at least 45 deaths being reported.

While Thane district’s tally stands at 123 with three fatalities being reported till date, that of Malegaon touched 44 with two deaths being reported from there.

With the surge in positive cases in Malegaon, the total tally of Nashik district has risen to 52 cases.

Malegaon is fast emerging as a virus hotspot in north Maharashtra after some persons, said to have attended the Nizamuddin Tablighi Jamaat conclave in Delhi last month, tested positive.

On Thursday, Solapur district in Pune division witnessed a sharp spike after it reported 10 new cases. Nine of them were contacts of a woman who had been previously diagnosed with the disease. She had come in contact with a recently deceased shopkeeper who had tested positive for the virus, said district authorities.

Till date, 300 patients across the State have been discharged after full recovery.