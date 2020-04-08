COVID-19 | Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation makes wearing masks mandatory

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has made it mandatory for everyone, including officers on COVID-19 duty, to wear a mask in public places.
BMC has cited studies that show that wearing masks can reduce the spread of Coronavirus substantially. Therefore, municipal commissioner Praveen Pardeshi issued these orders on Wednesday. Any person moving around in a public place for whatever reason must wear a 3-ply mask or cloth mask compulsorily. This applies to all essential services, traffic police and officials who are outdoors for work purposes as well.
No officer should attend any meeting or gathering without wearing a mask. Anyone violating this order will be punishable under section 188 of Indian Penal Code (48 of 1860).
