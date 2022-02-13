Synthetic drug seizures in Kozhikode: People’s committees launch anti-substance abuse campaigns

Social media groups planned for communication with police

Sensing the need for improved vigil against the increasing number of drug peddlers and young addicts, a number of youth organisations, clubs and residents’ forums in the district have rolled out aggressive awareness campaigns against substance abuse. Officials heading enforcement squads are also part of the campaign.

A spike in the seizure of synthetic drugs from quite unexpected locations and sources prompted the sudden launch of such a series of campaigns in the district. The increasing presence of professionals and students in the smugglers’ racket has also emerged as a concern.

Criminal cases

Inspector P. Chandramohan, who opened such a campaign at Kannadikkal on Sunday, said one of the key reasons behind the increasing number of criminal cases involving youngsters was substance abuse. Along with the strengthening of local vigilance mechanisms, the dens of drug addicts should be identified and cleared for public safety, he said.

To roll out more awareness programmes with the cooperation of the public, the police have already identified a number of vulnerable locations in the city and rural areas. Surveillance cameras of various residents’ forums will also be used to gather information. Exclusive social media groups of civilians for confidential exchange of information with the police are also under consideration.

Local body members from Kuttiyadi panchayat said they are ready with a group of newly formed ward-level vigilance committees to improve local surveillance over suspected hideouts of drug addicts. The participation of all the socio-political youth organisations has been ensured in the drive to make it a success in villages, they added.

Members of a youth organisation from Thottumukkam said they have been holding vigilance committee meetings frequently to publicly warn those in the narcotics business. According to them, the campaign, using a lot of awareness materials, is also active against the illicit trade of liquor and its public consumption.

Officials with the District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force say the local vigilance committees have a big role in exchanging timely information with the police for the crackdown on drug peddlers’ network. Similarly, the cooperation of the merchant fraternity has also been sought by the local police squads to step up vigil, they add.