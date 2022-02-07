Flash drive against drug peddlers in Kozhikode yields results

Eight youths nabbed in a fortnight-long operation

The two-week-long flash inspections by special squads of the police and Excise have dealt a body blow to the clandestine network of synthetic drug carriers in Kozhikode district.

As many as eight youths who maintained close contact with the secret chain of synthetic drug suppliers were nabbed by the squads.

Officials said the youths were suspected of luring many into ecstasy drugs and maintaining a long list of addicts to run the business. There were several teenagers and girl students in the contact list of the arrested, who constantly attempted to expand their operations to nearby districts too, they added. Sources in the police said the dangerous candy-flipping practice where LSD and MDMA are mixed for extreme combo results of potency and euphoria was popular among the arrested. They added that search was on to net the close aides of the arrested and suspected large-scale suppliers.

“With a majority of suspected carriers adopting a highly discreet method of smuggling drugs, the task of enforcement squads would be challenging in the days to come. Many are even adopting the gold smugglers’ tactic in concealing drugs, where seizure is quite a difficult task in public places,” said a senior Excise official.

He also said that each seizure was the result of long days of field-level monitoring and painstaking analysis of suspicious call record details.

One of the latest findings by the special squads was the shipping of synthetic drugs using courier services. Excise intelligence wings and hi-tech cells were after suspected persons with the support of plainclothesmen and local patrol squads. Preliminary investigations had found that the drugs were packed and sent from various locations in Bengaluru and Goa.

There were also instances of youths being nabbed for dealing in huge quantities of ganja and hashish oil. In the wake of the rising number of seizures, highway patrol squads have also intensified their vehicle checking drives and inspection of suspicious consignments in inter-State goods carriers.