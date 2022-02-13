Man held with MDMA in Kozhikode

Costly drug found hidden under seat of his car

The Valayam police on Sunday arrested a 34-year-old man with 17 grams of MDMA, a costly synthetic drug. Namsheed, a native of Chekkiyad, was nabbed during vehicle checking. Police sources said the man had stocked the stuff under the seats of his car. He reportedly purchased it from Bengaluru and brought it here for resale among his clients in the Nadapuram area. The checking squad also recovered liquid cash of ₹68,000 from him.