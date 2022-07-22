Merchants on protest path over GST, plastic ban

First demonstration to be held at all collectorates on July 27

First demonstration to be held at all collectorates on July 27

The Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi (KVVES) is planning to launch a protest against the new GST norms, “unscientific ban” on single-use plastics, and the hike in electricity charges.

Samithi secretary Raju Apsara said in a press release that the additional 5% GST imposed on re-packed goods such as groceries and milk products may lead to a rise in prices of essential commodities.

The government has excused multinational companies while imposing the single-use plastics ban. Officials are seizing packaging materials during inspections at outlets, while corporates continue to ship their products in layers of plastic. There is no inspection on the government-owned Milma or Supplyco, Mr. Apsara said. “Polythene packaging is essential to keep groceries safe. We cannot stop using them unless there is an alternative. Merchants have a right for relaxations offered to multinationals until then,” he added.

He said the hike in electricity charges could not be justified especially when the KSEB claims to have made a profit of ₹1,450 crore last year.

The Samithi had complained to the ministers concerned demanding action on their complaints. Since, there has been no positive response, the Samithi has decided to go ahead with the protest. The first protest demonstration will be held at all collectorates on July 27.