HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

West Bengal Governor visits sensitive areas amidst Hanuman Jayanti celebrations

West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose also spoke to senior police officials and locals and said that “now there is a feeling that we are all brothers and sisters”

April 06, 2023 12:29 pm | Updated 12:29 pm IST - Kolkata

The Hindu Bureau
West Bengal Governor C. V. Ananda Bose visits Rishra to inspect the situation where a stone-pelting incident occurred, in Hooghly on Tuesday.

West Bengal Governor C. V. Ananda Bose visits Rishra to inspect the situation where a stone-pelting incident occurred, in Hooghly on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Amidst the deployment of Central Armed Police Forces to ensure law and order during Hanuman Jayanti, West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose on April 6 visited Ekbalpore and Posta areas in Kolkata.

“Let this Hanuman Jayanti be an occasion for all of us to maintain peace and harmony... We will wage peace nor war,” the Governor said. He also spoke to senior police officials and locals and said that “now there is a feeling that we are all brothers and sisters”.

ALSO READ
Centre asks States to keep the peace during festival

“My duty is with the people and I should be with the people,” he added. The Governor had earlier offered prayers at a Hanuman Temple in Kolkata. Earlier on April 4, the Governor had visited violence affected Rishra in Hooghly district. 

Three companies of CAPF have been deployed in Kolkata and the adjoining suburbs of Hooghly and Barrackpore. Since morning, the CAPF personnel have been holding route marches in Kolkata, Hooghly and Barrackpore. In some sensitive areas, prohibitory orders have been clamped. More than 100 persons are not allowed in Hanuman Jayanti processions. 

ALSO READ
Prohibitory orders clamped in Bengal’s Hooghly after clashes during Ram Navami rally

The Calcutta High Court on April 5 directed the West Bengal government to make a request for the deployment of paramilitary forces ahead of Hanuman Jayanti celebrations. The Court had also directed that “no person either a political personality or a leader or a common man shall make any statement in public or to the media concerning the festival to be celebrated tomorrow”.

Violence was reported at Shibpur in Howrah on March 30 and Rishra in Hooghly on April 4 after Ram Navami processions were organised in these areas.

Related stories

Related Topics

Kolkata / West Bengal / religious conflict

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.