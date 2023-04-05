Hanuman Jayanti | MHA issues advisory to States to ensure law and order and monitor factors that could disturb communal harmony 

April 05, 2023 04:12 pm | Updated 04:12 pm IST - New Delhi

Ahead of the Hanuman Jayanti festival on April 6, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday asked States to ensure law and order and monitor factors that could disturb “communal harmony in society”.

The advisory comes in the wake of a series of incidents of communal violence reported on the occasion of Ram Navami on March 30-April 1 from Gujarat, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Bihar and Jharkhand.

The Ministry said in a tweet on Wednesday, “MHA has issued an advisory to all States in preparation for Hanuman Jayanti.”

“The governments are encouraged to ensure the maintenance of law and order, peaceful observance of the festival, and monitoring of any factors that could disturb communal harmony in society.”

Several rallies and processions by religious and civil society groups are planned across the country on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

On April 3, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed there are plans afoot for another round of violence in the State on Thursday when the nation celebrates Hanuman Jayanti.

The State witnessed clashes between two communities on the occasion of Ram Navami on March 30 in Howrah and a day after at Rishra and Seerampore areas in neighbouring Hooghly district during the Ram Navami procession.

The Ministry on April 4 sought a detailed report from the West Bengal government following a letter by Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) State president Sukanta Majumdar to Home Minister Amit Shah where he alleged police inaction. He blamed the State Director General of Police Manoj Malaviya for harassing members of the Hindu community while turning a blind eye to the criminals and culprits from the minority community.