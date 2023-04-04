HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bengal Governor rushes from Darjeeling to visit violence-hit Hooghly district

Clashes were reported in Rishra on Sunday evening during a Ram Navami procession

April 04, 2023 01:11 pm | Updated 01:11 pm IST - Kolkata

PTI
Security personnel deployed near Rishra railway station amid tension after clashes broke out between two groups during a Ram Navami procession on Sunday, in Hooghly district on April 4, 2023.

Security personnel deployed near Rishra railway station amid tension after clashes broke out between two groups during a Ram Navami procession on Sunday, in Hooghly district on April 4, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

West Bengal Governor Dr. C.V. Ananda Bose on April 4 rushed back from Darjeeling to visit violence-affected Rishra and Serampur in Hooghly district, officials said.

Mr. Bose had gone to the hill town in the northern part of the State for a G20 meeting.

Also Read | Prohibitory orders clamped in Bengal’s Hooghly after clashes during Ram Navami rally

Clashes were reported in Rishra on Sunday evening during a Ram Navami procession in which BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh and party's Pursurah MLA Biman Ghosh were present. The MLA was injured and hospitalised.

Parts of Serampore also witnessed incidents of vandalism following which prohibitory orders were imposed and Internet services suspended.

Related Topics

Howrah / West Bengal / religious conflict

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.