HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Following HC order, Bengal to deploy paramilitary forces in 3 districts during Hanuman Jayanti celebrations

The decision comes after Hooghly and Howrah districts in the State witnessed violent clashes were witnessed during Ram Navami processions

April 05, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - Kolkata

PTI
The Calcutta High Court had directed the West Bengal government to requisition Central forces for assisting the State police in maintaining peace during Hanuman Jayanti celebrations. Image for representational purpose only.

The Calcutta High Court had directed the West Bengal government to requisition Central forces for assisting the State police in maintaining peace during Hanuman Jayanti celebrations. Image for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: ANI

Following the direction of the Calcutta High Court, the West Bengal government on April 5 decided to deploy paramilitary forces in three districts of Hooghly, Barrackpore and Kolkata during Hanuman Jayanti celebrations, a senior official said.

ALSO READ
Hanuman Jayanti | Home Ministry issues advisory to States to ensure law and order and monitor factors ‘that could disturb communal harmony’ 

The decision was taken at a meeting held virtually by Chief Secretary H.K. Dwivedi with senior police officers of the State.

"There will be an ample number of State police forces deployed at sensitive areas in the State and also at those places where violence was witnessed recently, Apart from that, we have decided to deploy three companies of paramilitary forces in Kolkata, Hooghly and Barrackpore," the official told PTI.

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday directed the State Government to requisition Central forces for assisting the State police in maintaining peace during Hanuman Jayanti celebrations.

Violent clashes were witnessed in Hooghly and Howrah districts during Ram Navami celebrations recently.

Related Topics

West Bengal / Kolkata / religious festival or holiday / riots / police

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.