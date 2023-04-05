Following HC order, Bengal to deploy paramilitary forces in 3 districts during Hanuman Jayanti celebrations

April 05, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - Kolkata

Following the direction of the Calcutta High Court, the West Bengal government on April 5 decided to deploy paramilitary forces in three districts of Hooghly, Barrackpore and Kolkata during Hanuman Jayanti celebrations, a senior official said.

The decision was taken at a meeting held virtually by Chief Secretary H.K. Dwivedi with senior police officers of the State.

"There will be an ample number of State police forces deployed at sensitive areas in the State and also at those places where violence was witnessed recently, Apart from that, we have decided to deploy three companies of paramilitary forces in Kolkata, Hooghly and Barrackpore," the official told PTI.

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday directed the State Government to requisition Central forces for assisting the State police in maintaining peace during Hanuman Jayanti celebrations.

Violent clashes were witnessed in Hooghly and Howrah districts during Ram Navami celebrations recently.