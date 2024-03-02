PM Modi to unveil projects worth ₹15,000 crore in West Bengal

March 02, 2024 10:17 am | Updated 10:21 am IST - Kolkata

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil development projects worth ₹15,000 crore in West Bengal on Saturday.

Mr. Modi arrived in the State on Friday on a two-day visit.

He will travel to Krishnanagar in Nadia district around 10.30 a.m., and unveil the projects.

Stringent security arrangements have been made for the Prime Minister's visit to the district, officials said.

The PM will lay the foundation stone of Damodar Valley Corporation's Raghunathpur Thermal Power Station Phase II (2x660 mw), located in the Purulia district.

He will inaugurate the flue gas desulfurisation (FGD) system at Mejia Thermal Power Station, developed at ₹650 crore.

He will also inaugurate the four-laning of the 100-km-long Farakka-Raiganj section of NH-12, built at ₹1,986 crore.

The PM will dedicate to the nation four rail projects worth more than ₹940 crore in the State. These are the doubling of the Damodar-Mohishila line, the third line between Rampurhat and Murarai, the doubling of the Bazarsau-Azimganj rail line and a new line connecting Azimganj and Murshidabad, an official statement said.

On Friday, the PM had unveiled development projects worth more than ₹7,200 crore in Arambagh in Hooghly district.

In the 2019 elections, the Krishnanagar Lok Sabha seat was won by TMC's Mohua Moitra, a fierce critic of the BJP-led government at the Centre. She was expelled from the Lok Sabha in December after the House adopted the report of its Ethics Committee that held her guilty of accepting gifts and illegal gratification from a businessman to further his interest.

The Nadia district also has a significant Matua population.

The PM will travel to Bihar in the afternoon, concluding his visit to West Bengal.