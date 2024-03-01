GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mamata meets Modi, terms it ‘courtesy call’

It was less about politics, more of a chat, says Banerjee while calling on PM visiting the State amid the Sandeshkhali unrest

March 01, 2024 10:34 pm | Updated 10:34 pm IST - Kolkata

Shiv Sahay Singh
Shiv Sahay Singh
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during a meeting, in Kolkata, on March 1, 2024.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during a meeting, in Kolkata, on March 1, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Raj Bhavan in Kolkata and said the meeting was less about politics and that they had engaged in a chat.

The leaders met amidst the heightened political tension in the State over the Sandeshkhali unrest. Speaking to media persons outside Raj Bhavan, the Chief Minister said, “It was a courtesy call. Since I could not go to RCGC (Royal Calcutta Golf Club to receive the Prime Minister), I came here.” She also added that since elections have not been announced, she can call on the Prime Minister.

The last time Ms. Banerjee met Mr. Modi was in December 2023, when she and MPs of her party visited Delhi and raised the issue of pending dues to the State. She mentioned that she raised the issue during Friday’s meeting too but did not divulge any more details.

The Prime Minister is on a two-day visit to the State; on Friday, he addressed a public meeting at Arambagh in Hooghly. He will address another such meeting at Krishnanagar in Nadia district on Saturday.

For the past several months, the Trinamool Congress has been raising the issue of the Centre withholding funds under MGNREGS due to the State. The State government has decided to pay the workers from its own coffers. To highlight this issue, the Trinamool has called a rally at Brigade Parade Grounds on March 10.

The Union government has said it released on Thursday two tranches of tax devolution to all States, with West Bengal receiving ₹10,692 crore, the fourth highest amount after Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh. According to Trinamool Congress leadership, the Centre owes ₹1.18 lakh crore to West Bengal.

