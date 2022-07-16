Inflow into Godavari slightly reduces

The river still flows 15 feet above danger mark at Bhadrachalam

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar performing special pujas to the Godavari at the Karakatta (flood bank) along the banks of the river in Bhadrachalam of Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

The river still flows 15 feet above danger mark at Bhadrachalam

Though the swollen Godavari showed signs of receding with slight decrease in the inflows from the upper reaches, the water level in the river at Bhadrachalam hovered around 68 feet, 15 feet above the danger mark, on Saturday night with official machinery continuing to keep their guard up to tackle any eventuality.

A team of Indian Army comprising 101 personnel is on the standby in Bhadrachalam to meet any flood exigency.

Many parts of Bhadrachalam Agency, including the temple town of Bhadrachalam, remained cut off from the rest of the world for the second day in a row on Saturday.

Roads under water

All the main roads, including several stretches of the National Highway 30, remained under a sheet of water and dozens of island villages marooned by floodwaters with the Godavari still flowing ferociously all along the river course in the tribal majority district.

Nearly 25,975 people from as many as 87 flood affected villages continue to stay in 78 relief camps in Bhadrachalam, Dummugudem, Charla and elsewhere in the district.

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar visited several flood affected areas in and around Bhadrachalam on Saturday and took stock of the situation.

To prevent outbreak of epidemic diseases in the flood affected areas, the State government set in motion an action plan to deploy special teams to conduct medical camps, sources said.

Upstream flood

Meanwhile, the outflows from the Lakshmi (Medigadda) barrage in Jayashankar Bhupalpalli district decreased to 10.94 lakh cusecs on Saturday evening.

The gradual decrease in the discharges from all the main irrigation projects across the Godavari in the upper reaches helped ease the flood situation in the areas downstream.

In Nizamabad district, all the crest gates of the SRSP were closed on Saturday following reduction in inflows into the reservoir. The water level in the SRSP stood at 1088.1 ft as against its FRL of 1091 ft at 8 p.m. on Saturday.