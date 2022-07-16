Health camps to be held in flood-hit areas

Nodal officers to ensure preventive measures taken up

Health department officials were directed to take measures to prevent the spread of communicable diseases in flood affected areas in the State. Several districts the State are witnessing floods. Two senior officials were appointed as nodal officers to ensure various health measures are taken to prevent diseases.

Minister for Health T. Harish Rao held a review meeting with district medical officials and doctors working in the affected areas on Saturday. Principal Secretary of the State Health department Syed Ali Murtaza Rizvi also participated in the meeting. Methods to check people for health issues, supply of medicines for treatment, and other measures were discussed at the meeting.

Health camps would be organised in submerged villages to check for diseases that people are suffering from and offer treatment. Medical tests would be conducted and medicines supplied. The doctors were directed to cancel leaves and attend duties without fail.

Nodal officers

Following the review meeting, two senior officials from the State Health department were appointed as nodal officers to monitor the health response in the flood affected districts.

Director of Medical Education K. Ramesh Reddy would be monitoring the response in Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, and Pedapally districts. Director of Public Health G. Srinivasa Rao was directed to monitor Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts. The orders were issued on Saturday.

They were directed to visits the districts allotted to them immediately and ensure the health measures are taken up in coordination with District collectors and other departments.

They would be coordinating to hold health camps, ensure sufficient quantities of medicines and consumables are available in all health facilities, information education and communication (IEC) activities are taken up highlighting the preventive measures to control disease outbreak, take measures to prevent water and vector borne diseases.