Bhadrachalam residents protest against recurring flooding problem

Plea to strengthen flood protection mechanism in the temple town

Plea to strengthen flood protection mechanism in the temple town

Aggrieved residents of Subash Nagar Colony, one of the flood-affected areas in Bhadrachalam, staged a dharna in the temple town on Saturday to protest against the recurring problem of flooding with almost seasonal regularity.

Scores of denizens, mainly comprising women, squatted on the main road in front of the Government Degree College to press for concrete measures to find a permanent solution to the recurring floods in the low-lying areas of the temple town during the rainy season almost every year. CPI(M) cadres also joined the protest.

Addressing the dharna, CPI(M) State committee member Machha Venkateshwarlu alleged that the State government failed to respond to the repeated pleas of the denizens of the temple town to extend the karakatta (flood bank) along the banks of the Godavari and strengthen the flood protection mechanism to find a lasting solution to the recurring problem in Bhadrachalam.

He said the flood waters from the swollen Godavari entered several houses in the low-lying areas of the temple town, leaving household items drenched and causing huge loss to the families.

He demanded that the flood bank be extended up to Nellipaka village in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and also towards the Dummugudem side.

Some visibly peeved protesters alleged that they were sheltered in flood relief camps, devoid of proper amenities, for the last three days.

Meanwhile, Bhadrachalam MLA Podem Veeraiah came down heavily on the State government accusing it of showing callous apathy towards the multifarious problems plaguing the temple town.

“I have raised the issues facing Bhadrachalam inside and outside the Assembly, but the people at the helm failed to address them,”he alleged while speaking to the media after participating in the dharna by the aggrieved residents of Subash Nagar Colony.

Mr. Veeraiah said the current flood fury in and around Bhadrachalam should serve as a wake up call to the government to act urgently and take concrete measures to prevent flooding. He demanded that the five gram panchayats, which were transferred to Andhra Pradesh in 2014, be remerged with Bhadrachalam.