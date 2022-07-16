Revanth asks KCR to seek ₹2000 crore for flood relief from PM Modi

Focus on flood relief and not on politics

Telangana Congress president A. Revanth Reddy accused Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao of being insensitive towards lakhs of the flood-affected people discussing politics with politicians of other States when he had to focus on the plight of farmers who lost crops in the flood and the unending agony of the people caught in the floods.

Mr. Reddy said it was unfortunate that an insensitive Chief Minister was heading the State during such calamity who instead of speaking to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and seeking financial help was busy politicking. He demanded that Prime Minister should immediately announce relief of ₹2,000 crore and Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy and BJP State chief Bandi Sanjay should convince the Centre for the relief.

Claiming that deficiencies in the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project were exposed by the floods and also reflected the corruption involved in it. The submerged pumps of the project show what kind of planning went into it, he said and also criticised the Irrigation advisor Penta Reddy brushing aside criticism and claiming that the submergence of pump houses was a normal incident.

Kaleshwaram is built a few years ago and is totally submerged and the same cannot be said about Nagarjunasagar and Srisailam projects built by the Congress governments, he reminded. The redesigning of the Kaleshwaram project itself was the reason for the present situation and it was done for commissions, he claimed.

He also alleged that the illegal sand mining in the Godavari was also the reason for such floods in Bhadrachalam and it was the ruling party leaders, close to KCR and K T Rama Rao, who were part of the illegal sand mining.

On the poll surveys, he said though their authenticity is in question the results show that TRS was down by 50% from the last polls and the remaining 50% support would come down in another six months.

TPCC campaign committee chairman Madhu Yaskhi Goud said that Congress was bound to come back in the State and people were just waiting for their time to throw out the ‘corrupt’ TRS government. Both the leaders earlier welcomed Katti Karthika and her followers into the party.