Webinar focuses on the skills that software recruiters seek

Exploring the 20th Century approach and whether it provides a holistic curriculum, a webinar on ’Does a B.Tech degree provide you with sufficient skills that recruiters seek’ was held jointly by Kalvium and The HinduEducation Plus.

“People believe there is a huge demand for software engineers, but the dark reality is that only 16% are employable in IT services like Infosys, TCS and Wipro, and below 4% are employable in product companies such as Microsoft, Google, Flipkart etc.,” said Deepak Venugopal, founder of Kalvium.

Speaking about his organisation’s approach, Mr. Venugopal said Kalvium provided an immersive and hands-on experience which allows students to explore their own area of interest.

“When companies hire freshers, they recruit based on a student’s potential and later, train them with the required skills. Companies are obligated to fill in this gap since the colleges fail to do so,” said Ramprakash, CEO at ProGrad. He further said that when companies say ‘work-ready’, they aren’t just looking for people who can code but people who can collaborate with the team and follow good coding principles as well.

Sarv Saravanan, Global VP, Microsoft, said, “More than the language, I think it’s the style of software development and the environment on which the software is developed that is important.”

The panellists said students should practice what they learn through internships and courses that provide them with hands-on experience.