Two more policemen in Chennai test positive for COVID-19

Nungambakkam police station, located in the heart of city, was cordoned off on Tuesday, following two police personnel testing positive for COVID-19. Both have been admitted to the special ward for COVID-19 in Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.

According to police, one policeman was a writer who lives with his family in Triplicane. His family members are also being subjected to tests now. A Grade I constable, who is a close friend of the writer, also tested positive. Sources said he was attached to the SB-CID unit and was closely following the case relating to burial of neurosurgeon Dr. Simon Hercules in Kilpauk. Dr. Simon died of COVID-19 and the burial of his body was objected to by local residents. The constable frequently visited his writer friend in Nungambakkam police station.

The Nungambakkam Police station building, which also houses the office of Assistant Commissioner of Police, was cordoned off and health authorities sprayed disinfectants. Police personnel working here are being subjected to tests.

Last week, four police personnel from Esplanade Police Station, North Beach Station, Government Railway Police station in Egmore and Central Railway Station were admitted for treatment for COVID-19. A 29-year-old home guard from Flower Bazaar Police Station was also admitted to hospital after he tested positive.