Three more policemen and a home guard test positive for COVID-19 in Chennai

Three more policemen in the city have been admitted to the special ward of Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGH) following their test results showing positive for COVID-19.

According to senior officers, a Sub Inspector attached with North Beach Police station was admitted to the RGGH after his wife and his son, who is working in a private television, were tested positive for COVID-19.

On Tuesday night, a 30-year-old Head Constable working, with Government Railway Police at Egmore Railway Station, was admitted to the hospital. Police said he worked in the office and not into field work. His family members in Railway quarters in Kilpauk have been quarantined.

A constable working with Railway intelligence unit, posted at Central Railway Station tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. A home guard, attached to the Flower Bazaar Police station, also tested positive for COVID-19. He is a resident of Kondithoppe, police said.

Earlier on April 18, a 52-year old Sub Inspector attached with Esplanade police station was tested positive for COVID-19.

A senior police officer said necessary steps have been taken to provide medical care to them and their family members.