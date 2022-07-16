TNPCB rules out gas leak in Manali

Residents in Tiruvottiyur and Manali have been complaining of strong odour similar to LPG in the area

There was a strong odour similar to that the LPG in Tiruvottiyur and Manali areas in the last few days and the residents suspected it to be gas leak from one of the factories. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

Residents in Tiruvottiyur and Manali have been complaining of strong odour similar to LPG in the area

The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) has clarified that there was no leak of liquified petroleum gas (LPG) from any industrial unit in Manali. This follows complaints from residents of Tiruvottiyur and Manali that there was a strong odour of something similar to that of the domestic LPG.

“The complaints came in three days ago and we have been monitoring the ambient air quality at various locations. The smell came in short bursts and by Friday, it had almost stopped and completely stopped on Saturday,” said a TNPCB official.

Jayaraman, councillor from Tiruvottiyur, said the smell could be felt as far as Ennore and people panicked thinking it could cause harm. “However, the health officer of Zone 1 of the Greater Chennai Corporation told us that the TNPCB was checking the various petrochemical industries in Manali area,” he said.

Officials in the TNPCB said that although there was no leak, they did find an unusual condition in the sulphur recovery unit of the Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (CPCL) in Manali, which could have caused the smell.

No leak

“It is a gas that contains SO 2 that had been felt and not LPG which was one reason for us to go to CPCL. We checked all the parameters at the refinery but they were within permissible limits. We have instructed them to use RLNG (regasified liquid natural gas) instead of furnace oil so that other emissions too can be reduced, “ said an official.

An official at CPCL said there was no leak in the refinery and if there was one, the employees and staff inside would not be able enter the place. “We would be the first to be affected. However, we have had no impact. All the parameters are well within the permitted limits at the stacks pipelines and units,“ he said. Another official said that the company was cooperating with the officials of the TNPCB and implementing instructions.