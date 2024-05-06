GIFT a SubscriptionGift
T.N. Class 12 State board results | Chennai Corporation schools register pass percentage of 87.13%

Last year, the pass percentage stood at 86.86%; teachers of the Corporation Higher Secondary School in Nungambakkam were appreciated by the Chennai Corporation for achieving 100% pass results

May 06, 2024 05:30 pm | Updated 05:30 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Greater Chennai Corporation J. Radhakrishnan addressed a press meet following the declaration of the Class 12 State Board exam results on Monday, May 6, 2024

Greater Chennai Corporation J. Radhakrishnan addressed a press meet following the declaration of the Class 12 State Board exam results on Monday, May 6, 2024 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Greater Chennai Corporation’s Chennai Schools have registered an overall pass percentage of 87.13% in the Class 12 State Board examination results that were declared on Monday, May 6, 2024.

According to a press release from the Corporation, a total of 4,998 students of 35 Corporation higher secondary schools in the city appeared for the Class 12 public examinations for the academic year 2023-24. Out of these, 4,355 students passed. This is a slight uptick compared to the previous year’s pass rate of 86.86%, when 5,899 candidates wrote the exam. Of the total number of students who took the exam this year, 2,140 were boys and 2,858 were girls. A total of 1,750 boys (81.78%) and 2,605 (91.15%) girls passed.

Teachers of the Corporation Higher Secondary School in Nungambakkam were appreciated by the GCC for achieving 100% pass results.

The Chennai Corporation Higher Secondary School in Appasamy Street registered a pass result of 98%, followed by the school in Thiruvanmiyur (96.43%), Pulla Avenue (95.05%) and  Kolathur (94.16%).

Further, 56 students from Chennai Schools secured centum scores in individual subjects. Of these, 16 were centum scorers in commerce, 14 in computer application, 12 in economics, nine in computer science, two in accountancy and one student each in geography, mathematics and zoology.

As many as 42 students secured more than 551 out of 600 marks, 210 students secured marks in the range of 501-550 and 467 students secured between 451 and 500 marks, the press release stated.

The Chennai Girls Higher Secondary School on M.H. Road secured the first rank of 578 out of 600. The second rank of 575 was secured by students at the Chennai Girls Higher Secondary School in Buddha Street and in the Chennai Higher Secondary School in Kolathur. The Chennai Girls Higher Secondary School on M.H. Road came third with 573 marks and fourth as well with 572 marks.

GCC Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan conveyed his wishes to those who passed the exam. Deputy Commissioner (Education) Sharanya Ari said a review meeting with teachers from both high and low-scoring schools was held on the best practices and necessities for the upcoming academic year.

