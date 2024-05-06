T.N. Class 12 State board results | Virudhunagar slips to sixth rank from last year’s top position

May 06, 2024 03:13 pm | Updated 03:14 pm IST - Virudhunagar

Virudhunagar district, which in 2023, secured the top spot of the district of the highest pass percentage in the class 12 State board exam results, has taken plunged this year, to the sixth spot, with only 96.64% of students passing. Tamil Nadu’s overall pass percentage this year is 94.56%.

Last year, the district had overall pass rate of 97.85%. And in the previous year, 2022, it was ranked second position in the State with a 97.27% success rate. A slip of 1.21% in the overall pass percentage when compared to 2023, has cost the district its spot in the top five ranks.

Out of the 21,277 students who had appeared for the plus two examination, 20,562 have passed. Among them, girls have fared well with a 98.07% success rate (11,311 out of 11,534) while the boys secured a 94.95% pass percentage. The difference of 3.12% between the success rate of boys and girls has pulled down the performance in the district.

Besides, the performance of government schools also contributed to the downfall of the district’s ranking, according to an official in the Department of Education. Government schools, numbering 99, have registered a relatively low pass percentage of 93.12%. Out of the 7,359 govermment school students, 6,853 have passed. Even among government school students, girls have performed better with 96.13% passing, while the boys’ pass rate stood at 89.52%.