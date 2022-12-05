Tangedco launches ‘Go Electric’ awareness campaign

December 05, 2022 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST

The Chennai Central distribution circle of Tangedco has launched “Go Electric” awareness campaign to help people to switch over from the polluting combustion engine to electric vehicle . The “Go Electric” campaign would be conducted through a road show using a Tata Ace vehicle installed with digital display boards to showcase various animation and other videos.

The campaign has been launched throughout the country by the Union government. Tangedco has been appointed as the nodal agency for creating charging infrastructure for electric vehicles by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency. As part of the roadshow, the campaign vehicle would be covering Anna Salai, Egmore, Mylapore and T. Nagar areas from Monday to Thursday. Tangedco would be distributing pamphlets.