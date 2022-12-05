  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022December 5: Round of 16 matches in Qatar today

Tangedco launches ‘Go Electric’ awareness campaign

December 05, 2022 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Chennai Central distribution circle of Tangedco has launched “Go Electric” awareness campaign to help people to switch over from the polluting combustion engine to electric vehicle . The “Go Electric” campaign would be conducted through a road show using a Tata Ace vehicle installed with digital display boards to showcase various animation and other videos.

The campaign has been launched throughout the country by the Union government. Tangedco has been appointed as the nodal agency for creating charging infrastructure for electric vehicles by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency. As part of the roadshow, the campaign vehicle would be covering Anna Salai, Egmore, Mylapore and T. Nagar areas from Monday to Thursday. Tangedco would be distributing pamphlets.

Related Topics

Chennai / electricity production and distribution

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.